Itanagar: Angi Nomasay Yobin, a member of the Yobin community in Arunachal Pradesh, has made history by becoming the first person from her community to earn a PhD degree.

She achieved this milestone on Saturday during the 22nd convocation ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU).

Yobin, who hails from Gandhigram village in Changlang district, received her PhD in Anthropology for her research on “Status on Maternal and Child Health among the Lisu of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Expressing her joy and gratitude, Yobin said, “This is a dream come true. I’m thankful to my parents, husband, and everyone who supported me throughout this journey. I feel incredibly proud and emotional.”

She encouraged the youth of her community to strive for excellence and pursue their dreams.

A total of 123 PhD degrees were awarded during the convocation, with 66 going to female scholars and 57 to male scholars.

Additionally, 40 postgraduate students (28 female and 12 male) and 34 undergraduate students (25 female and 9 male) received gold medals.

RGU conferred 8,082 undergraduate degrees, including those for Institute of Distance Education (IDE) students, and 1,051 postgraduate degrees, including IDE students.

Governor KT Parnaik, RGU Chancellor Dr. J Suresh Babu, and other dignitaries attended the convocation ceremony.