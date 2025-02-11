Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) demanding action against social media influencer Elvish Yadav for his “derogatory and racial” comments targeting Chum Darang, an actor and ‘Bigg Boss 18’ finalist.

APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam, in her letter to the NCW, stated that Yadav made derogatory and racial remarks about Darang, a former Miss Arunachal, in a recent viral video.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Pakam emphasized that these comments insult not only Darang but also women from Northeast India.

“Elvish Yadav’s comment on social media tarnished the reputation of Chum Darang in particular and women of the Northeast in general,” the letter read.

“Such behavior and derogatory comments create a pervasive sense of fear and intimidation amongst women of the northeast who are pursuing their dreams in the Bollywood film industry, making them vulnerable and marginalized,” it stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The APSCW chair urged the NCW to take suo-motu cognizance of Yadav’s remarks and ensure justice for Darang and the sentiments of the community.

Darang responded to the podcast on Instagram, stating, “Disrespecting someone’s identity and name is not ‘fun’. Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter’. It’s time we draw the line between humor and hate.”

She slammed Yadav for mocking her accomplishments, adding, “What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity. My hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected.”

Separately, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Guwahati police have registered an FIR against several YouTubers and social media influencers, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahabadia, and Samay Raina, for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on a show titled “India’s Got Latent.”