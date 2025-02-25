Arunachal: West Siang ZPC calls for effective scheme implementation

Guwahati: Tumpe Ete, Chairperson of the West Siang Zilla Parishad in Arunachal Pradesh called for proper implementation of schemes in each zilla segment during a coordination meeting.

The meeting, attended by Heads of Departments (HoDs), Block Development Officers (BDOs), and member secretaries, aimed to discuss the effective execution of development projects in the West Siang district.

Ete sought clarification on the poor implementation of the 100-day wage employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

In response, the Liromoba BDO informed that the government plans to conduct e-tenders to prevent lapses in the implementation process.

Meanwhile, Forest Department officials appealed to Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members to discourage hunting and promote the Aairgun Surrender Abhiyan across the district.

The Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) jointly urged the HoDs to coordinate their efforts for the overall development of the district.