Guwahati: Doctors and nurses in Arunachal Pradesh called off their 48-hour strike this morning after the state government assured them it would address their concerns.

The strike had been launched to protest the brutal assault on two doctors at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun.

Representatives from medical associations met with Health Minister Biyuram Waghe and Home Minister Mama Natung, where the government committed to resolving the healthcare professionals’ demands.

The protesting groups, including the TRIHMS Faculty Association (TFA), Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Arunachal branch, Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA), and Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI), had been seeking prompt action on longstanding issues to ensure a safer and more supportive working environment.

The assault took place in the ENT ward on Thursday, when Nabam Mangha, an attendant of a patient, attacked Dr. Arvind Pusha and Dr. Tam Tonang. Eyewitnesses, including nurses on duty, reported that Dr. Pusha was struck from behind with about 15 blows from an iron rod.

The attacker then proceeded to punch and kick him in the head and abdomen. When Dr. Tonang intervened, the assailant attacked him with a sharp weapon, causing significant injuries.

Both doctors received immediate medical care and are now out of danger.

N. Nega, SP Naharlagun, stated that initial investigations indicated the assault was related to treatment issues concerning a patient at the hospital. The police quickly apprehended the attacker.

The Chief Medical Superintendent of TRIHMS filed a formal complaint, condemning the assault as a violent and unprovoked attack on medical professionals performing their duties.