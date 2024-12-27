Guwahati: A team of security personnel in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended two cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) from the Rima area in Changlang district.

The duo, identified as Roney Rai alias Tutu (31) and Anong Singpho (30), were arrested in connection with extortion-related activities targeting local businessmen and shopkeepers.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint operation was carried out by personnel from 11 PARA (SF), 10 Assam Rifles, and the Changlang Police, under the command of Sub Mahesh Singh of 11 PARA (SF).

The operation commenced at 3 am based on specific inputs, police said.

During the operation, security forces recovered a cache of items from the duo’s possession.

The recovered items include one .32mm pistol with six rounds of ammunition and one sickle along with a phone and some documents.

The suspects are currently being interrogated in connection with their activities.