Guwahati: The Banderdewa police in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday seized suspected contraband substances weighing 27.72 grams and arrested two individuals in connection with an alleged drug peddling attempt.

Acting on specific information about the transportation of illegal substances from Nagaon in Assam to Banderdewa, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Koj Tada intercepted the suspects near Niya Colony.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo and Naharlagun Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Kipa Hamak.

During the search, officers recovered two soap cases and four vials containing the suspected substance.

The two individuals arrested were identified as Azahar Hussain, 23, a resident of Bhakatgaon in Nagaon district, and Ismail Hogue, 30, from Tokobari in the same district.

A case has been registered at the Banderdewa Police Station under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.