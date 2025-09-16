Itanagar: Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya, Dean and Principal of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Arunachal Pradesh, passed away on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness.

He was 69.

Hospital officials confirmed that Dr Bhattacharya had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit for the past two weeks.

He was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and refractory thrombocytopenia. Despite intensive medical efforts, he breathed his last in the morning, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini said.

Dr Bhattacharya is survived by his wife and daughter. He joined TRIHMS in 2018 and played a key role in strengthening the institute’s academic and administrative framework.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein led the state in mourning his demise.

It is with profound grief that we mourn the untimely demise of Prof Shyamal Bhattacharya Ji, Dean & Principal of TRIHMS Medical College, who breathed his last at TRIHMS Hospital.



Prof Bhattacharya Ji was an outstanding academician, a dedicated administrator, and a compassionate…

In a message on X, Khandu described him as “an outstanding academician, a dedicated administrator, and a compassionate soul.” He highlighted Bhattacharya’s contributions to medical education and his efforts in shaping future healthcare professionals, calling his passing a “huge loss” to Arunachal Pradesh.

“On behalf of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and all who were touched by his life and work. May his soul attain Sadgati and merge in eternal peace. Om Shanti,” Khandu wrote.

Deputy CM Mein also expressed grief, saying Dr Bhattacharya’s role in advancing medical education and healthcare in the state would be remembered with respect. Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge also paid his last respects.

Members of the medical fraternity described the day as a “great loss” for the community, remembering Dr Bhattacharya as a passionate academician and an able administrator whose legacy will continue to guide TRIHMS for years to come.