Itanagar: The Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF) has expressed serious concerns over the recently declared results of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) preliminary exam.

Held on 15 December across 87 venues in 18 districts, the exam has been marred by controversies. AFTF chairman Tadak Nalo highlighted several key issues in a statement.

In a statement, AFTF chairman Tadak Nalo highlighted key issues that have fuelled confusion and distrust.

“The APPSC guidelines mandate selecting 12 times the number of vacancies for the next stage, which would be 1,680 candidates based on the 140 available posts,” he said.

“However, only 1,658 candidates were selected, raising questions about adherence to guidelines. Furthermore, some candidates were reportedly excluded from the list without clear justification, further fueling distrust,” Nalo added.

Concerns have also been raised about the quality of the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) paper, with certain questions deemed incorrect or problematic. The APPSC’s withdrawal of grace marks for these errors has intensified the controversy.

These issues have sparked widespread unrest among the indigenous tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

Many candidates, facing uncertainty and questioning the integrity of the recruitment system, are concerned about the fairness of the process as the main examination approaches.

The AFTF is demanding greater transparency and a clearer explanation from the APPSC regarding these concerns.

While the commission has stated that candidates can challenge questions in the CSAT and general studies papers, the AFTF is calling for a more comprehensive explanation of the selection process and the reasons behind the exclusion of certain candidates.