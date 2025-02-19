Guwahati: Two students from Arunachal Pradesh, identified as Nabam Barka and Tadam Debom, were assaulted late Monday night by local residents of Delhi following an argument.

Both are enrolled at Dyal Singh College, which is affiliated with Delhi University.

According to reports, the students were escorting their friends when they were targeted with racial slurs by the locals.

In response, the Arunachali students protested against the offensive remarks, which led to a heated dispute and eventually a physical altercation.

A group of locals then attacked the two students, causing injuries. They were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, and the Delhi Police were notified. Medical examinations, including a CT scan, were conducted on the injured students.

Barka, one of the victims, shared a video on social media in which he explained that he had been struck on the head, resulting in bleeding. He also made a public appeal for the Arunachal Pradesh government to intervene.

In the meantime, the Arunachal Students Union of Delhi (ASUD) has reached out to the special police unit responsible for the northeastern region, providing support to the victims as they prepare for legal action.

The ASUD also urged the public to avoid spreading false information to prevent further escalation of the situation.