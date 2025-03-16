Pasighat: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona visited the young footballers at Kiyit village in Arunachal playground under Mebo Sub-Division on Saturday to support the football training initiative led by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng.

The training, organized in collaboration with Baichung Bhutia Football School (BBFS), aims to provide coaching to young football talents in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sona, accompanied by Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang, inspected the ongoing football training, motivating both the young players and the BBFS coaches.

He praised MLA Oken Tayeng for his initiative and highlighted the camp’s potential to produce future football stars.

“This football camp offers a new opportunity for the young footballers, and it will positively impact the state’s football scene in the long run,” said Sona.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Panyang expressed his admiration for the initiative and shared his plans to replicate the football training camps in his own constituency.

“I have come here to learn from MLA Oken Tayeng’s effort and will organize similar camps in my constituency to engage young minds and keep them away from drugs and addictions,” Panyang said.

Both Sona and Panyang appreciated the efforts of the organizers and the impact the camp has had on the youth of Mebo.

Sona further stated the importance of such initiatives in shaping a brighter future for young people through sports, fostering discipline, passion, and purpose.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng expressed his gratitude for their support, reaffirming the positive influence of sports in the community.