Pasighat: The Modi Welfare Society (MWS) and Mebo Administration, as part of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM), conducted the second phase of their plantation drive, “Mission Mullek,” on Saturday in the Arunachal’s Palm Yard Village to promote a cleaner and greener environment in the Mebo Sub-Division.

People of Seram village community hall (Mosup) participated in the event in the presence of Arunachal’s Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and Sonyung Modi, Director Trade & Commerce and President, MSW and ADC Mebo, Nancy Yirang and Mission Manager, Olen Megu Damin.

The Palm Yard Village Mission aims to develop Seram into a green tourism hub, utilizing Areca nut plantations as a sustainable and eco-friendly attraction.

The initiative aligns with the broader goals of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission, which promotes environmental conservation and community-driven development, informed ECMM Chairman, Nancy YirangModi.

With the launching of the Mission and continuation of Mullek under ECMM, Seram village takes a significant step towards eco-tourism and agricultural growth, ensuring long-term benefits for the region in general and Seram village in general.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, ADC Mebo, and Director of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Sibo Passing, launched the ECMM, and the current ADC, Nancy Yirang, continues it.

Speaking on the occasion of the plantation drive, MLA Oken Tayeng urged the people of Seram Village and its mission partner to live up to their initiative and make the mission successful.

On the advice of Sonyung Modi, President of Modi Welfare Society, he assured to make the mission successful by turning Seram village into a hub of Areca nut in the future.