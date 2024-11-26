Dibrugarh: Security forces are still to find the whereabouts of the two persons who were allegedly abducted by a heavily armed group from NSCN (K-YA) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources said that the two abducted persons including a junior engineer have been taken over to their camp in Myanmar.

“48 hours have passed but still security forces are clueless to find the whereabouts of the abducted persons. It has become a routine affair in Arunachal Pradesh where every month such cases were reported,” said a local.

Meanwhile, a joint operation was launched but security forces have failed to trace the abducted persons.

The abducted persons were identified as junior engineer Vignesh Kumar Jha and Overseer Bishnu Chetry.

They were abducted from a bridge construction site between Pongchau and Konnu village in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The militants also allegedly took away 18 mobile handsets from the workers along with some cash.

It has been learned that the kidnapping was carried out by listed NSCN (K-YA) leader Akham Konyak.

“This is not the first time in Arunachal Pradesh. Similar abductions happened where the militants have demanded a heavy ransom. The NSCN(K-YA) has been operating in the TCL (Tirap, Changlang, Longding) region of Arunachal Pradesh”, a retired official said.

He added, “This eastern district of Arunachal Pradesh shares its international border with Myanmar and it is very easy for the insurgents to penetrate and carry out activities.”