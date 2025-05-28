Arunachal reports first cases of new Covid-19

Itanagar: Two women have tested positive for Covid-19, marking the first reported cases of the virus variant in Arunachal Pradesh.

The first case involves a 35-year-old pregnant woman who was admitted to RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) on Monday. After she developed a fever, the attending gynecologist recommended a Covid test. The rapid test confirmed her positive status later that evening.

By Tuesday morning, her 53-year-old attendant also tested positive for the virus after being screened.

The pregnant woman remains under medical care at RKMH, while the attendant has been placed in isolation to prevent further spread.

Dr Lobsang Jampa, State Surveillance Officer for the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), stated that the cases appear to be mild and urged the public not to panic.

He assured that the IDSP Arunachal will soon release an updated Covid advisory and guidelines.

Common symptoms reported with this variant include fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhoea, and body aches.