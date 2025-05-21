Dibrugarh: From the dawn-kissed peaks of Arunachal Pradesh to the sun-baked shores of Gujarat, two extraordinary women have embarked on an epic 4,000-kilometer odyssey – on a single bicycle.

Dr. Meera Valankar, a scientist, and Dr. Manisha Waghmare, an ophthalmologist, are not just cycling; they’re pedaling into the annals of history, aiming for a Guinness World Record.

Their cross-country quest, officially flagged off by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on May 15, 2025, from Kibithu, India’s easternmost road-connected village, is a breathtaking testament to human endurance.

This Monday, the duo rolled into Assam’s Dibrugarh, the bustling tea capital of India, a significant waypoint on their westward journey through seven diverse states.

But this isn’t merely a grueling physical challenge. Every revolution of their tandem bicycle promotes a powerful message: women’s empowerment, environmental consciousness, and the undeniable benefits of fitness.

As they conquer mile after mile, Dr. Valankar and Dr. Waghmare are not just breaking records; they are inspiring a nation.

“This bicycle journey isn’t just about setting a new record. It’s about proving women’s limitless potential, championing sustainable transport, and promoting physical fitness. The incredible support we’ve received shows people recognize this journey as a symbol of breaking barriers,” Dr. Velankar said.

The duo’s journey through seven diverse Indian states, each posing unique geographical and climatic challenges, will conclude in Gujarat’s Koteshwar.