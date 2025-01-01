Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has proposed establishing a university-level institute dedicated to the promotion, documentation, research, and education of indigenous culture, faiths, and languages.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said this initiative will be undertaken in collaboration with the International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS), a non-profit organization.

The ICCS already operates a center called RI-WATCH in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley. This center focuses on documenting, preserving, promoting, and conducting research on Idu Mishmi culture and language.

The concept for the new university arose during a discussion between Chief Minister Pema Khandu and ICCS founder Prof Yashwant Pathak on the sidelines of the silver jubilee celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFC-SAP).

The goal is to strengthen the indigenous culture movement and showcase the state’s unique heritage on a global stage.

Acknowledging that the proposal is in its early stages, the Chief Minister expressed optimism that it will become a reality in the coming years with ICCS’s cooperation.

Chief Minister Khandu urged followers of the Donyi-Polo faith to actively practice their beliefs, not just speak about them. He emphasized that simply talking about Donyi-Polo and its significance would not be sufficient.

He highlighted the IFC-SAP’s role in preserving the state’s indigenous culture. He recommended that the organization lead brainstorming sessions with all stakeholders to identify the root causes of cultural and religious erosion in the state.

The Nyedar Namlo dedication ceremony was graced by dignitaries such as Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung, IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi, former Indigenous Affairs Minister Taba Tedir, former MLA Kaling Moyong, former Adviser to the Chief Minister Tai Tagak, senior leader Kamen Ringu, and others. Kaling Borang, chief advisor to Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang and companion of the late Talom Rukbo, served as the resource person for the event.