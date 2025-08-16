Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona inaugurated an advanced space laboratory at Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district on Friday.

The laboratory, located at the Mechuka Government Higher Secondary School, was developed through a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Muskaan Foundation.

The lab is designed to offer students a hands-on experience in space science and technology, fostering innovation, scientific thinking, and curiosity among young learners, according to an official statement.

The Pasang Wangchuk Sona ISRO Space Laboratory honors the minister’s father and his lifelong commitment to the transformative power of education.

Speaking at the event, Minister Sona expressed his pride and emotional connection, stating, “Inaugurating the ‘Pasang Wangchuk Sona ISRO Space Laboratory’ is a moment of immense personal significance for me, as it honours my late father. This laboratory symbolizes his steadfast belief in education and curiosity. I hope it becomes a place where children can dream boldly, embrace science, and aim for the stars.”

The Minister highlighted that the facility would be a center of inspiration and innovation, encouraging future generations of students from Shi-Yomi to pursue excellence in science and technology.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra, Deputy Director of School Education Tade Dabi, Muskaan Foundation’s Chief Operating Officer Pranesh Debnath, local teachers, students, and community leaders.