Pasighat: A new birdwatching tower was inaugurated in Borguli village on the bank of river Siang in Arunachal Pradesh‘s East Siang district on Sunday.

The tower, built by the Ratan Welfare Society under the Mission Ta:tang and Eco-Clean Mebo Mission, aims to promote wildlife tourism and birdwatching in the region.

N. Tam, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife & Biodiversity) and Chief Wildlife Warden highlighted the tower’s potential to attract bird enthusiasts and generate employment opportunities for local youth.

He emphasized the importance of conserving the area’s unique biodiversity, including the critically endangered Bengal Florican.

Professor Otem Padung of Rajiv Gandhi University urged the local community to capitalize on the region’s tourism potential while preserving its natural heritage.

He suggested incorporating activities like boating and fishing to enhance the visitor experience.

Kamal Bawa, founding president of ATREE, praised the community’s initiative and expressed his organization’s commitment to supporting conservation efforts in the Siang Valley.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mebo and representatives from the local community.