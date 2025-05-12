Dibrugarh: In a decisive move under Operation Dawn 2.0, the Dibang Valley Police in Arunachal Pradesh, working with the district administration, carried out the first-ever destruction of illegal poppy cultivation in the region.

On May 10, based on credible intelligence, a joint team led by Sub-Inspector (SG) Chote Lal Sahani and Executive Magistrate Dr. Kajum Mara launched a raid near Angrim Valley village, between Anini–Dumbuen Road and the Dri River. During the operation, authorities discovered and destroyed around 110 square meters of illicitly grown poppy plants.

The team documented the entire operation through photography and videography, and in the presence of independent witnesses, they seized the poppy straw. Officials uprooted and burned the crops on-site, making this a historic crackdown on illegal drug cultivation in the district.

The police registered a suo motu case at Anini Police Station under Sections 18(a) and 25 of the NDPS Act, 1985 (Anini PS Case No. 02/2025, dated 10/05/2025).

The department assigned the investigation to Sub-Inspector Lokmey Boluk, who is currently tracing those responsible and identifying additional cultivation sites.

Authorities seized approximately 1 kg of raw poppy material and submitted it as evidence.

While Dibang Valley has seen earlier cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, those incidents mainly involved drug possession or illegal sale.

This case marks the first official crackdown on cultivation, signaling a new level of enforcement in the district’s fight against drugs.

Superintendent of Police Manish Shaurya commended the swift and coordinated action of the police and administrative teams.

He stated the department’s ongoing commitment to eliminating narcotics and promised further strict enforcement of anti-drug laws.

The Dibang Valley Police have also vowed to intensify their surveillance and investigative efforts to ensure the region remains free from illegal drug activities.