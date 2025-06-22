Itanagar: Two minor girls, aged 15 and 17, from Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district, who were trafficked to Raipur under the guise of false employment promises made through social media, were rescued on Saturday. The prime accused, a cook from Dimapur in Nagaland, has been arrested in connection with the case.

The rescue operation began after the father of one of the girls filed a complaint on June 10, reporting his 15-year-old daughter missing.

A missing person report was filed, which quickly escalated into a trafficking case registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Siang district was immediately alerted, according to Siang Superintendent of Police (SP) JK Lego.

Utilizing technical surveillance, police successfully traced the girls to Raipur. With assistance from the Vidhan Sabha police station, both girls were safely rescued. They were temporarily sheltered at Sakhi Saheli, a government facility in Raipur.

A police team, led by Sub-inspector Tanu Padung, traveled to Raipur to take custody of the girls and secure a transit remand for the arrested accused.

The victims were brought back to Boleng on June 20, where they underwent medical examinations. They have since been handed over to the CWC for counseling and rehabilitation.

Investigations revealed that the accused used social media to lure the victims with fake job offers and arranged their journey from Boleng to Raipur, SP Lego stated.

Further investigations are underway to determine if there are links to a larger trafficking network. Authorities are examining digital devices and financial records to identify any accomplices.

SP Lego supervised the operation, with key support from Deputy Superintendent of Police Sange Tenzin and DSP (Law & Order) Togum Gongo.