Arunachal: Pipsorang gains road link after 78 years

Itanagar: Pipsorang, a remote administrative unit in Tali constituency, Kra Daadi district, of Arunachal Pradesh has received road connectivity after 78 years of independence, a milestone that was celebrated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, and the state’s Urban Development Minister Balo Raja.

On January 22, 2025, they traveled by road to Pipsorang SDO headquarters from Tali, the last unconnected constituency in the state until 2022.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The road to Tali was inaugurated by Khandu on February 27, 2022, marking the first time a chief minister traveled there by road and joined the Nyokum celebrations. He had set the goal of reaching Pipsorang by road, a plan now fulfilled with the road connection.

Congratulating local legislator Jikke Tako and others for their efforts, Khandu urged them to complete the remaining project work within a month. He noted that adjustments to the road’s gradient and alignment were needed to address steep climbs and sharp turns.

The 55-km Tali-Pipsorang road project, under the PMGSY scheme, is being overseen by the Rural Works Department (RWD). Khandu emphasized the importance of road connectivity and assured further projects to connect unconnected villages.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These include roads to Haa village, Nyobia, Ripum, and Roing-Lodo Kore village upgradation.

Khandu also praised progress on other roads, such as the stretch from Joram-Koloriang Trans-Arunachal Highway to Yangte, where work has already started. He committed to connecting the remaining 1,300 villages in the state.

Additionally, Khandu announced new projects worth Rs. 44.50 crore, including infrastructure for Pipsorang SDO office and roads under the Vibrant Village Programme.

He also pledged funds for an outdoor stadium in Taki to support youth sports development. Khandu encouraged the local MLA to monitor the projects for quality and timely completion, ensuring smooth progress with regular oversight.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Boa Sango to Neomi road and a circuit house at Tali and laid foundation stones for several other road projects.