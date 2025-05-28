Itanagar: Forest officials from the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh recently rescued a pangolin and a 14-foot-long Burmese rock python from different areas of Roing township in the Lower Dibang Valley district.

Both animals were safely released back into the wild, confirmed Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mito Rumi.

The successful rescue was made possible with the support of vigilant citizens. The forest department extended its gratitude to Sika Pulu, a local resident, and Taba Out, a student of ITI Roing, for promptly informing authorities and assisting in the operation.

In recent weeks, the Animal Rescue Centre-cum-Mini Zoo in Roing also saved two orphaned Asiatic black bear cubs and a non-venomous checkered keelback water snake. While the snake was released after identification, the bear cubs were transferred to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation at Pakke Tiger Reserve for further care.

These rescues were conducted by the rapid response team of Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary, led by Range Forest Officer Kabuk Lego.

DFO Rumi highlighted that the rise in wildlife rescue incidents and human-animal conflicts reflects the mounting pressure on ecosystems and communities alike. He attributed this trend to habitat fragmentation, rapid urbanization, and the impacts of climate change.

He emphasized the critical role of local communities, especially students and citizen volunteers, in environmental stewardship. “Their involvement in conservation, awareness campaigns, and collaboration with authorities is vital for protecting our natural heritage,” he said.