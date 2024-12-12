Itanagar: The Northeast Human Rights (NEHR) has strongly condemned the deployment of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel in Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh to facilitate the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) for the NHPC’s 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

In letters addressed to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary and Home Commissioner, NEHR expressed concerns about the potential for intimidation and rights violations of indigenous communities.

The organization urged the immediate withdrawal of the CAPF and emphasized the need for peaceful dialogue and community consent.

NEHR called for transparency, adherence to the principles of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), and an independent review of the SUMP project.

The organization also requested the establishment of a dedicated task force to mediate between the government and affected communities.

NEHR urged the government to prioritize the rights and well-being of the local population, promote sustainable development, and ensure a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Locals have been protesting against the project, fearing threats to their lives, livelihoods, and the environment. The project is estimated to affect nearly 100,000 residents.