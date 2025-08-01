Dibrugarh: Phaliam Wangcha, the revered supreme queen of eight villages of the Nocte community, breathed her last at the age of 114 in Dadam village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on July 28.

A towering figure in the community, her passing has drawn members from Hunkan, Moktowa, Chinkoi, Lahu, Bera, Kuthin, Kapu, and Bordumsa to pay their respects in a grand ceremonial tribute.

On Friday, the villagers gathered to honour her legacy with traditional war dances, gun salutes, and age-old rituals befitting a royal queen.

As per Nocte tradition, her funeral is not just a family or village affair but a collective ceremony for all eight villages under her reign, including Dadam. The final rites will be held on Saturday.

Phaliam Wangcha lived a life steeped in tradition, performing sacred rites that solidified her status as a pongwen (supreme queen), the queen of queens.

One of the most significant rituals was the Thom-siat, where villagers carried her on a ceremonial log drum to her house.

Following this, legend says a tigress became her spirit animal, a symbol of her strength and authority.

“She was not just a queen; she was the living embodiment of our traditions. Her wisdom guided us, and her rituals protected our villages. Losing her is like losing a part of our history. Her passing marks the end of an era, but her teachings and traditions will live on in the hearts of her people,” said an elder from Dadam village.

Throughout her life, Phaliam Wangcha hosted numerous feasts of merit, a crucial Nocte custom where leaders demonstrate their generosity and spiritual power. These feasts reinforced her standing as a unifying force among the villages.

Beyond rituals, the queen was also a custodian of Nocte knowledge, preserving rites, folklore, and medicinal practices.

Villagers from near and far sought her counsel on personal and communal matters. She also played a pivotal role in resolving disputes, both within and between villages.

“Whenever there was conflict, her word was final. She had a way of speaking that brought peace. Even neighbouring communities respected her judgments. We will send her off the way she lived, with dignity, strength, and the unity of her people. Her spirit will remain with us, just as the tigress once did,” said Hangliam Sumyan, a senior public leader.

As preparations for her royal funeral continue, the eight villages have also united in grief and reverence. Traditional drummers, dancers, and hunters will accompany her final journey, ensuring she is honoured according to Nocte royal customs.