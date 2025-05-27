Guwahati: Tensions erupted in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district on Tuesday when state Minister Ojing Tasing was forced to make a exit from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Pangin.

The minister’s presence triggered a sharp reaction from a large crowd of villagers and activists protesting the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Minister Tasing, who also serves as the local MLA and Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister, had arrived at the DC office for a scheduled meeting with district officials and local community representatives.

However, his visit coincided with escalating local opposition to the SUMP, a project for which the community has repeatedly demanded the abandonment of survey and investigation work.

Protesters surrounded the premises, chanting slogans and demanding the immediate withdrawal of the project. As the demonstration intensified and tempers flared, the situation became a security concern for the minister, local MLAs, and the administration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Security personnel acted swiftly, escorting the minister and other officials out of the area under protective cover.

During efforts by police to bring the situation under control, one woman was reported injured. More disturbingly, eyewitness accounts and video circulating from the event suggest that Minister Ojing Tasing was seen hitting an agitating woman.

This alleged action has sparked widespread condemnation, with many deeming it unacceptable conduct from a public servant.

While no official statement has yet been issued by the district administration or the minister’s office regarding the incident, the event has significantly heightened concerns about the strong local opposition to the SUMP and the growing unrest it is causing in the region.

Further details are expected as the situation develops.