Pasighat: Following a meeting between the Mebo Sub-Divisional Administration and village leaders on February 8, a ban on the use, sale, and possession of airguns has been implemented within the Mebo Sub-Division in Arunachal Pradesh in East Siang District.

The ban was a collective decision made during the meeting, which included Head Gaon Burahs (HGBs), Gaon Burahs (GBs), and village secretaries.

The decision to ban airguns stems from concerns that these weapons, often equipped with modern telescopes, are responsible for the widespread killing of birds and squirrels.

The meeting also addressed other environmental concerns, with participants agreeing to a complete ban on the use of inverters, generators, chemical poisoning, and blasting for fishing, as well as the use of pesticides like Roundup.

“The ban order on airguns has been issued first, as discussed and resolved during the meet & greet joint meeting of the administration and gaon burahs at Siku bridge point in the river bank,” informed ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing, and EAC, Nancy Yirang. Officials added that bans on illegal fishing methods and pesticide use will follow.

The executive order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, directs all village heads to ensure that airgun owners surrender their weapons by February 20.

These surrendered guns will be collected by the administration during the statehood day celebration. The ban aims to address the significant decline in local wildlife.

During the meeting, village leaders strongly supported the bans. Monggu Banggo Gaon Burah President, Kalom Lego, and Mebo Banggo Gaon Burah President, Okar Megu, emphasized the urgent need to protect bird and squirrel populations.

Ralling village secretary, Bani Apum, raised concerns about the dangers of using inverters and generators for fishing, citing the risk of accidental electrocution, including past fatalities.

The administration’s initiative in holding this meeting, described as a first of its kind, was appreciated by the village leaders.