Guwahati: A leopard cat cub was recently sighted near the Jang Jhungeyteng bridge on the road connecting Jang LGG Road to BJG Gonpa in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district.

The location is approximately 8 kilometres from Jang township.

The sighting, which occurred on July 25, was captured on camera by Sameer Tamang, a student. The presence of the cub has drawn attention from local residents, wildlife researchers, and conservationists.

The leopard cat (Prionailurus bengalensis) is a small wild feline native to South and Southeast Asia. It is listed under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which provides the highest level of legal protection due to the species’ vulnerability and ecological importance.

According to Ritam Dutta, a senior researcher from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), sightings of leopard cats—especially cubs—are rare in the region. He said the presence of a cub indicates the likelihood of a breeding population in the area, which is significant for regional biodiversity monitoring.

Leopard cats are nocturnal and typically inhabit forested or mountainous terrain. Their presence in the Jang area suggests that the surrounding environment remains suitable for supporting the species.

Local resident Phurpa Tsering said the sighting has brought attention to the importance of wildlife conservation in the region. He added that such encounters often encourage local communities to take greater interest in protecting their natural surroundings.

Conservation experts have stated that continued protection of natural habitats—such as forests, grasslands, and freshwater sources—is necessary to support species like the leopard cat. They also emphasized the role of local communities in preserving biodiversity.