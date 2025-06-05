Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh government has launched a statewide crackdown to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, an official announced on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the state has directed all districts to immediately form district task forces (DTFs) to detect undocumented immigrants and strictly enforce the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations.

This decision was made during a high-level meeting held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, chaired by Advisor to the Home Minister Mutchu Mithi and Director General of Police Anand Mohan. Senior police officials, including Inspector Generals and Superintendents of Police, also attended the meeting.

“To crack down on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and ILP violations, every district will promptly establish a task force to identify undocumented immigrants and ensure strict enforcement of the ILP regime,” said Mutchu Mithi.

Last month, the MHA set a 30-day deadline for all states and union territories to verify the identity and documentation of individuals suspected to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Those unable to present valid documents face deportation, according to officials.

The MHA also directed states to use their statutory powers to detect, detain, and deport illegal immigrants. Similar orders were issued to the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Rifles, which guard India’s borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar.