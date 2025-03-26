Arunachal: Kebang Sole Village transforms dumping site into SVU

Pangin: The Kebang Sole village under Kebang circle of Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh has converted a notorious open dumping site, once plagued by litter and frequented by cattle rummaging for food, into a thriving sustainable vermicompost unit, (SVU).

This transformation has not only improved the village’s aesthetic appeal but also promoted sustainable waste management practices in the village.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Led by Circle Officer, Niyang Pertin, in collaboration with the Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU), Pangin unit, and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), the villagers have adopted a waste segregation and ‘waste to wealth’ approach, paving the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

This is a part of Siang district’s “Swachata Hi Seva” initiative. Under the initiative the authority selected 12 villages covering all the circles of the district to transformed into ‘Clean Model Villages’.

In a significant step forward, the authority handed the vermicompost unit over to a local Self-Help Group (SHG) of the village, enabling them to generate revenue through the sale of vermicompost, informed Niyang Pertin, Circle officer, Pangin Circle and also i/c Circle Officer, Kebang circle.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Kebang Sole village is located some 15 KM from Pangin and 6 KM from Kebang CO HQ in between Pangin and Rottung village.

This initiative follows Niyang Pertin’s earlier effort of providing vermicompost kits, raw materials, earthworms, tools, and training to six selected SHGs as a pilot project in Pangin circle in 2023.

Local MLA & Minister, RD, PR, Transport, Ojing Tasing, who provided a sum of Rs. 1.50 lakh to kickstart the initiative supported the project.

The project has seen very successful results, wherein the SHGs are now earning money and supplying vermicompost to customers both within and beyond the district.

This innovative approach not only promotes sustainable waste management but also fosters entrepreneurship and economic growth, improving the livelihoods of community members while promoting eco-friendly agricultural practices.