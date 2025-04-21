Applications are invited for recruitment of 35 vacant posts or jobs in TRIHMS Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Tomo Riba Institute Of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Senior Residents and Junior Residents/Tutors in 2025.

Name of posts :

Professors

Associate Professors

Assistant Professors

Senior Residents

Junior Residents/Tutors

No. of posts :

Professors : 1

Associate Professors : 3

Assistant Professors : 4

Senior Residents : 12

Junior Residents/Tutors : 15

Eligibility Criteria :

The educational qualification, age, etc. is as per the NMC norms.

For the post of Senior Residents, Emergency Medicine, the candidates possessing the PG qualification from Emergency Medicine/General Medicine/ General Surgery/ Orthopedics/ Respiratory & Chest Medicine/ Anesthesiology/ Pediatrics can apply.

For the post of Assistant Professor , Critical Care Medicine, the candidates with DM/DNB degree in Critical Care or equivalent qualification in Critical care shall be preferred . However, any postgraduate in General Medicine/ Emergency Medicine/ Anaethesiology/ Paediatrics /Pulmonary & Chest Medicine with one year Senior Residency can apply.

Selection Procedure :

Schedule of interviews is as given-

Senior Residents and Junior Residents/Tutors : 26th April 2025, 10:30 am onwards

Professor, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors : 28th April 2025, 10:30 am onwards

Venue: Office of Director, TRIHMS.

Candidates need to register their names by 9:00 am. on the day of interview

How to apply :

All interested candidates need to send the CV and copies of relevant documents by email to trihms.hr@gmail.com only ( no documents shall be accepted if sent to any other address ). However, applicants may send hard copies of application for the desired post along with documents to the Office of the Director, TRIHMS on or before 24/05/2025 by 4.00pm.

All candidates have to bring their original documents and set of extra copies of the same at the time of the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here