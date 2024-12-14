Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in RGU Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of a CEO (Chief Executive Officer) and one Deputy CEO (Deputy Chief Executive Officer) in NABARD sponsored “Rural Business Incubation Centre (RuBIC), RGU.”

Name of post : CEO (Chief Executive Officer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential :

PhD in Horticulture OR Masters in Horticulture with 5 years of experience in incubation or Innovation/Startup/Technology deployment or equivalent.

Desirable

Field Experience: Experience in planning and organizing practical demonstrations for agricultural technologies in diverse field environments.

Event Coordination: Skilled in conducting and facilitating seminars, field days, and interactive feedback sessions to promote agricultural innovations.

Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication abilities, effectively engaging with diverse audiences, including farmers, researchers and service providers.

Bioprocessing Expertise: Proficient in bioprocessing of horticultural crops and products, optimizing quality and productivity.

Hands-on Training: Experienced in providing hands-on training to service providers and progressive farmers to support technology dissemination.

Laboratory Proficiency: Skilled in advanced laboratory techniques. Preference would be given to those who have worked for Science and Technology driven start up incubation/innovation etc.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 35000/-

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Deputy CEO (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential :

Masters in Horticulture with 3 years of experience in incubation or Innovation/Startup/Technology deployment or equivalent.

Desirable

Monthly Salary : Rs. 30000/-

Upper Age Limit : 32 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19th December 2024 at 10 AM in the Department of Horticulture, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates will have to appear for a personal interview (after document verification)before the selection committee along with original and self attested copies of certificates/testimonials from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate, NET/GATE certificate etc on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here