Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Physics. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, laid the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, where the present campus is located. Ever since its inception, the university is aiming in trying to achieve excellence and fulfill the objectives as envisaged in the University Act. The University is atop Rono Hills on a picturesque tableland of 302 acres overlooking the river Dikrong. It is 6.5 km away from the National Highway 415 and 25 km away from Itanagar, the State capital. The campus is linked with the National Highway by the Dikrong bridge. The teaching and research programmes of the University are designed with a view to play a positive role in the socio-economic and cultural development of the State. The University offers Certificate Courses, Diploma, Post Graduate Diploma, Under Graduate, Post-Graduate and Ph.D. programmes. The Department of Education also offers B.Ed. programme. There are over 40 colleges affiliated to the University. The University has also been extending educational facilities to the students from the neighboring States, particularly Assam. The strength of students in different Departments of University and also in affiliated colleges has been steadily increasing.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in Department of Physics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc in Physics with NET/SLET/ Ph.D.

Salary : Rs.1000/-per class to maximum of Rs.35000/- per month.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 6th March 2025 at 11 AM. The venue is altogether in the Department of Physics, Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh-791112, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for a walk in interview on date and time mentioned above along with the bio-data stating qualification, experience, Specialization etc. as well as copy along with original of supporting documents also.

