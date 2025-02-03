Applications are invited for recruitment of eight vacant teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in various departments altogether.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 8

Department wise vacancies :

Fine Arts & Music : 4

Psychology : 1

Geology : 1

Geography : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Details of qualifications and also experience etc., for the posts shall be as per the UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education 2018, as amended from time to time, and as per other various provisions/ notifications provided by UGC/ AICTE / NCTE/ ICAR/ other Statutory Regulatory Authorities. Further, the UGC notification No. F.25-1/2018(PS/MISC.) dated 28th January, 2019 and No. F.9-1/2010(PS/MISC)Pt. Vol.I, dated 11th October, 2021 may also be referred to.

Honorarium: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online only altogether by visiting the Recruitment Portal of Rajiv Gandhi University at https://curec.samarth.ac.in.

Start date of Online submission of Application form – 04.02.22025 (09:00 am onwards)

Last date for online submission of Application form, Application Fee payment and application form PDF download – 11.02.2025 up to 12:00 midnight.

All supporting documents must be uploaded online on the Recruitment Portal of the university.

Scrutiny shall be done purely on the basis of the claims and their corresponding supporting documents uploaded on the recruitment portal of the university while filling up the form. The filled in application form should be produced during the time of the interview. Candidates have to bring along all the original documents during the interview. Hard copies need not be submitted.

Application Fees :

A non-refundable category-wise application fee as mentioned below, paid through online mode only, will altogether be accepted. The applicants can pay altogether through Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI etc.

General/ OBC/ EWS – Rs. 500/-

SC/ ST – Rs. 250/-

PwBD – Exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here