Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistants in the Departments of Management and Statistics. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education altogether in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and has completed twenty five years of its existence. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, laid the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, where the present campus is altogether located. Ever since its inception, the university has also been trying to achieve excellence and fulfill the objectives as envisaged in the University Act.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Teaching Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Management : 1

Statistics : 2

Qualification :

Management :

MBA with HRM specialization having 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) from any University/HEI recognized by UGC/AICTE/AIU. 5% relaxation for ST & SC candidates. Candidates must have cleared UGC/NET/JRF/SLET. Candidates who have been awarded Ph. D shall be exempted from requirement of JRF/NET/SLET. Desirable Teaching experience shall be given preference.

Statistics :

Master’s degree in Statistics/Economics with good working knowledge of Statistics and having 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) from any University/HEI recognized by UGC/AICTE/AIU. 5% relaxation also for ST & SC candidates. Candidates must also have cleared UGC/NET/JRF/SLET. Candidates who also have been awarded Ph. D shall be exempted from requirement of JRF/ NET/ SLET. Desirable: Teaching experience shall also be given preference.

Remuneration : Rs. 1000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 35,000/- per month altogether.

Also Read : Gaurav Taneja’s million earning jobs apart from being a YouTuber

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews on 21st January 2025 at 10 AM altogether.

The venue is altogether in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for a Walk-in-Interview on date and time mentioned above along with the bio-data stating qualification, experience, specialization, etc. with original and also self-attested copies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2