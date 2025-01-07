Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in the Department of National Securities Studies. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and altogether has completed twenty five years of its existence. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, altogether laid the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, where the present campus is located. Ever since its inception, the university also has been trying to achieve excellence and fulfill the objectives as envisaged in the University Act. The University is atop Rono Hills on a picturesque tableland of 302 acres also overlooking the river Dikrong. It is 6.5 km away from the National Highway 415 and 25 km away from Itanagar, the State capital. The campus is linked with the National Highway by the Dikrong bridge.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in the Department of National Securities Studies

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MA in Defence Studies Defence and Strategic Studies/National Security Studies with minimum 55%a marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) from an accredited Indian/Foreign University Candidate must also have cleared/qualified the National Eligibility Test be NET/SLET/JRF in defence and Strategic Studies. Candidates who have been awarded Ph.D. Degree shall also be exempted from the requirement of NET/SLET/JRF.

Remuneration : Consolidated salary of Rs. 1000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 35,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 30th January 2025 from 1:30 PM onwards

The venue is in the Office Chamber of the Head Department of National Security Studies, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on the date and time mentioned above with bio-data, original and also self-attested copies of all supporting documents

