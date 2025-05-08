Applications are invited for recruitment of 25 vacant positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 25 vacant posts or jobs of Office Assistants in 2025. Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), formerly Arunachal University nestled atop Rono Hills on a picturesque tableland of 302 acres is altogether a premier institution of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh and has completed nearly four decades of its existence (since 1984). The foundation stone of the University was altogether laid on 4th February, 1984 at Rono Hills, Doimukh, by the then Prime Minister of India. After being renamed as Rajiv Gandhi University (2005), the University was converted into a Central University with effect from 9th April, 2007. The University received academic recognition under section 2(f) from the University Grants Commission on 28th March, 1985 and started functioning from 1st April, 1985. It received financial recognition under section 12B of the UGC on 25th March, 1994. The University started its academic journey in the year 1988 with 48 students, 18 faculty members, and also three departments namely History, Political Science, and Education.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 25

Qualification & Experience :

Graduation from a recognized University. Diploma/certificate in Computer Applications is also desirable. Proficiency also in typing, usually with a minimum typing speed of 35 words per minutes. Computer Proficiency in MS (Word, Excel etc), Emails, ERP and smooth computer operations. Good command over the language in which data needs to be entered.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Consolidated Pay : Basic of Level-5 Pay Matrix

How to apply :

Applicant is required to submit one set of Hard Copies of application form, payment receipt along with all self attested testimonials, certificate/educational qualifications and also all supporting documents and it should reach through to the “Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh-791112” in sealed envelope on or before the due date. All documents should clearly/legibly printed altogether on A4 size paper and super scribed “Application for the post…………….(Name of Post)…………Advt. No…………………”

Last date for submission of application form is 16th May, 2025 at 5 PM

Application Fees :

Applicant has to pay non-refundable applicable fee of an amount of Rs. 200/- through challan or also DD in favour of Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here