Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in various departments. NIT Arunachal Pradesh’s vision is to transform into an acclaimed institution of higher learning with creation of an impact on the north eastern region in terms of innovation and entrepreneurship. Its mission is to generate new knowledge through state of the art academic program and research in multidisciplinary field, identify regional, Indian and global need to serve the society better, create an ambience to flourish new ideas, research and academic excellence to produce new leaders and innovators, collaborate with other academic, research institutes and industries for wholistic growth of the students and utilization of available big resources to encourage entrepreneurship through formation of startups

Name of post : Guest Faculty

Disciplines :

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Management & Humanities

Computer Science & Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Qualification :

Civil Engineering : M.Tech/Ph.D. in Civil Engineering.

Mechanical Engineering : M.Tech/Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering.

Management & Humanities : MBA/M.Com/M.Tech-Innovation Entrepreneurship//Ph.D. in

Management/Commerce

Computer Science & Engineering : M.Tech/Ph.D. in Computer Science & Engineering.

Electrical Engineering : M.Tech/Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering.

Remuneration :

Ph.D. : Rs.1,500/- per class subject to the maximum amount of Rs.60,000/- per month. Lab/tutorial classes of 02 contact hours duration will be treated as 01 contact hour for honorarium/remuneration. Non-Ph.D. : Rs.1,000/-per class subject to the maximum amount of Rs.40,000/- per month. Lab/tutorial classes of 02 contact hours duration will be treated as 01 contact hour for honorarium/

Remuneration.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview on 6th January 2025 at 11 AM in Director’s Conference

Room, NIT Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the Walk-in-interview on the date and time mentioned above along with the bio-data/CV stating qualification, specialization and experience of teaching (if any) and original of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here