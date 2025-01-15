Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Assistant and Field Worker under DST CEST Project entitled “Demonstration and Development of an Edge-of-grid Micro-hydro power scheme using Self Excited Induction Generator for Sustainable Development in Rural Area” in the Dept. of Electrical Engineering (EE). The vision of NIT Arunachal Pradesh is to transform into an acclaimed institution of higher learning with creation of an impact on the north eastern region in terms of innovation and entrepreneurship. Its mission is to generate new knowledge through state of the art academic program and research in multidisciplinary field and also to dentify regional, Indian and global need to serve the society better. It also aims to create an ambience to flourish new ideas, research and academic excellence to produce new leaders and innovators

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.Sc/3 years diploma in Engineering, should have good knowledge of Pasighat area, and should be able communicate with Adi people

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- + 10% HRA per month

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate in any discipline, should have group knowledge of Pasighat area, and should be able to communicate with Adi people.

Fellowship : Rs. 18,000/- + 10% HRA per month

How to apply :

Candidates should send an email to rajenpudur1977@gmail.com by January 18, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

The email subject line must be “Application for FW/ PA position in the project no. DST/CEST/OFF-GRID/SC-ST/2024/PR06(G)” and include all relevant documents such as CV, mark sheets, research papers (if any), and experience certificate (if any) in a single PDF.

Applicants will get the Google Meet link before the interview date.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here