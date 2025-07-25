Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty for the Academic Session July-Dec, 2025

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Guest Faculty

Disciplines :

Civil Engineering Mechanical Engineering Management & Humanities Computer Science & Engineering Electrical Engineering

Qualification :

Civil Engineering : Ph.D. in Civil Engineering. Specialization: Transportation Engineering, Structural Engineering.

Mechanical Engineering : Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering. Specialization : Machine Design, Manufacturing, Thermal Engineering.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Management & Humanities : MBA/M.Com/M.Tech- Innovation Entrepreneurship. Ph.D. will be given preference. Specialization: Economics, Entrepreneurship, Organization Behaviour, Communication Skills

Computer Science & Engineering : Ph.D in Computer Science & Engineering. Specialization:

Network Security, Data Mining, Oops.

Electrical Engineering : Ph.D in Electrical Engineering. Specialization: Power System Engineering, Power Electronics.

Remuneration :

Ph.D. : Rs.1,500/- per class subject to the maximum amount of Rs.60,000/- per month.

Non-Ph.D. Rs.1,000/- per class subject to the maximum amount of Rs.40,000/- per month.

Also Read : 10 types of popular Barfis

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 29th July 2025 at 11 AM in Director’s Conference

Room, National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh, Jote.

How to apply :

Interested Candidates may appear for the Walk-in-interview on the date and time mentioned

above along with the bio-data/CV stating qualification, specialization and experience of

teaching (if any) and original of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here