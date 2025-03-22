Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Resident Medical Practitioner (Allopathic Only) on honorarium basis. National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh (also known as NIT Arunachal Pradesh or NITAP) is a public technical and research institute. It is at Jote near Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. NIT Arunachal Pradesh is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology in India and is known as an Institute of National Importance. NIT Arunachal Pradesh came into being from 2010 in a temporary campus in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. The institute presently functions from its permanent Campus at Jote, Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh. NIT Arunachal Pradesh is 30 kilometers from Itanagar, which is the capital town of Arunachal Pradesh and 360 kilometers from Guwahati. Jote is amidst beautiful green forest and mountains. The picturesque and surrounding of Jote makes it ideal for a noble academic environment. The facilities and services that NITAP renders to the students, faculty members and staff make it stand among the top level institutes. The amenities to the students make the stay in NITAP a good experience. The presence of basic facilities include 24 X 7 availability water and electricity and a variety of food for different teste. The institute and hostels have Wifi and LAN facility also.

Name of post : Resident Medical Practitioner (Allopathic Only)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per NIT Arunachal Pradesh norms

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 28-03-2025. Interview time is at 11:00 AM. The venue is in Director’s Conference Hall, NIT Arunachal Pradesh

Candidates may appear for the interview with latest CV & original supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here