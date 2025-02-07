Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Assistant Professor Grade-II (on contract).

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade-II (on contract)

No. of posts : 5

Departments :

Electrical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Computer Science & Engineering

Essential Qualification :

PhD in relevant disciplines

How to apply :

Application form has to be submitted both in online and also printed modes.

To submit the application online, click on the recruitment link posted on the NIT Arunachal Pradesh

website (www.nitap.ac.in) register in the recruitment portal and also fill up the online application form.

All relevant documents have to be uploaded to the recruitment portal along with the application form.

A PDF copy of the application form will be generated after submission of the online form.

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one department or more than one post in same department, he/she should apply separately for each department/post and separate application must be submitted for each department/post. The same login can be used for this purpose.

Online application must altogether be submitted on or before 28.02.2025, 11:59 p.m. IST.

The PDF printout copy of the online application, duly signed ( Separate for each post) along with self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents should be send in a sealed envelope superscribed as Application for the post of “………………………………” in the Department of …………………………… at NIT Arunachal Pradesh to the address given below through speed post/ registered post.

Printed application must altogether reach NIT Arunachal Pradesh, Jote on or before 10.03.2025 till 5.00 PM.

Processing fee : This being a special recruitment drive so no fee shall also be charged.

The address of sending the printed hard copy of the application and also the relevant documents is The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh, Jote, District: Papum Pare Pin-791113, India

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here