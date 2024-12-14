Applications are invited for recruitment of various engineering positions or jobs in NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Executive Engineer (Civil) on contract basis for its office located at Jote, Papumpare. The Executive Engineer (Civil) is proposed to be engaged initially for a period of one (01) year, extendable depending upon performance/requirements. National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh (also known as NIT Arunachal Pradesh or NITAP) is a public technical and research institute located at Jote near Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. NIT Arunachal Pradesh is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology in India and is recognized as an Institute of National Importance. NIT Arunachal Pradesh started its functioning from 2010 in a temporary campus in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. The institute presently functions from its permanent Campus at Jote, Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh. NIT Arunachal Pradesh is located at Jote, 30 kilometers from Itanagar, which is the capital town of Arunachal Pradesh and 360 kilometers from Guwahati. Jote is surrounded by beautiful green forest and mountains. The picturesque and surrounding of Jote makes it ideal for a noble academic environment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Executive Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification: B.E. / B. Tech. in Civil Engineering

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience: Applicant for this position must also have minimum 10 years of working experience, out of which atleast 5 years in IITs/ IIITs/ NITs/ Central Universities/ Central Government funded

Educational Institutions.

Also Read : 10 favourite things of iconic world chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju

Job Roles :

Prepare plan, detail drawings, material specifications, structural design & drawing, service drawings including cost estimation for proposed building’s structure, all services related to electrical, interior works, plumbing, sanitation, smock detention, fire-fighting system, etc. Periodical inspection of all ongoing works in the campus altogether Monitoring of repair and also maintenance of existing structures

Salary : Rs. 60000/- (negotiable) per month.

Maximum age: Preferably below 70 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents altogether to Registrar

NIT Arunachal Pradesh, Jote, Papumpare, Arunachal Pradesh – 791113

Last date for receipt of applications is 26/12/2024 by 5.00 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here