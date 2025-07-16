Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NERIST Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) is a science and also technology oriented higher education institute in Nirjuli, Itanagar, in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Established in 1984, it is also a deemed-to-be-university, autonomous, fully funded and controlled by the Ministry of Education, Government of India (formerly MHRD) . The institute is altogether managed by a Board of Management, comprising representatives of the Ministry of Education, GoI, the eight beneficiary states of the North Eastern region, AICTE and educationists. The state governor of Arunachal Pradesh is the de facto head of the highest body, NERIST Society, which consists of education ministers of all North Eastern States. The Board of Management is headed by the Chairman. The under graduate programmes of Engineering are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments: Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs.1,500/- per lecture altogether subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month. No other allowances also will be admissible.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 18th July 2025 at 3 PM. The venue is in HoD Chamber, Dept. of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NERIST, Arunachal Pradesh.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply for the above positions through the online application form link given in the website https://nerist.ac.in/recruitment-notification/

Last date to submit the application through link altogether is 17th July 2025 up to 5 PM

Applicants are requested to bring one set of all supported documents (photocopy). They should also bring originals for verification at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here