Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NERIST Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Computer Science & Engineering. North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) is a science and technology oriented higher education institute. The institute is in Nirjuli, Itanagar, in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It came into being in 1984. It is a deemed-to-be-university, autonomous and under the Ministry of Education, Government of India (formerly MHRD) . The institute is under management of a Board of Management, comprising representatives of the Ministry of Education, GoI, the eight beneficiary states of the North Eastern region, AICTE and educationists. The state governor of Arunachal Pradesh is the de facto head of the highest body, NERIST Society, which consists of education ministers of all North Eastern States.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Computer Science & Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per UGC/AICTE Norms.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Mangalbarey : A heavenly lesser known town of Sikkim

Emoluments: Appointed Guest Faculties will get Rs.1500.00 per lecture and Rs. 750 per Practice

class subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000.00 per month. No other allowances will be admissible

Selection Procedure :

Applicants must report at NERIST, Nirjuli – 791 109 (Itanagar), Arunachal Pradesh by 9:30 AM on 18/07/2025

How to apply :

Applicants must bring all supporting documents in original for verification at the time of the interview along with a self-attested photocop?.

The selections is on the basis of only the performance in the interview. With regard to the minimum requirement of educational qualification, screening, etc., relevant regulations of UGC/AICTE will be applicable.

Applications received after the last date of registration, applications with incomplete data will be rejected.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here