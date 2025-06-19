Arunachal Jobs NERIST Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NERIST Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in 2025.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Electrical Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Minimum of B.Tech/B.E in Electrical Engineering (EE)/Electrical & Electronics Engineering (EEE).Higher qualification viz M.Tech in EE/EEE also are more desirable.

Selection Procedure : Candidates applying for the post of Guest Faculty in Electrical Engineering may altogether appear for a walk-in-interview on 10/07/2025 from 10:30 AM onwards in HoD Office, Dept. of Electrical Engg., NERIST, Arunachal Pradesh

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Mathematics

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Minimum of CSIR – UGC NET (JRF or LS) qualified / obtained PhD degree in Mathematics

Selection Procedure : Candidates applying for the post of Guest Faculty in Mathematics may altogether appear for a walk-in-interview on 11/07/2025 from 10:30 AM onwards in HoD Office, Dept. of Mathematics, NERIST, Arunachal Pradesh

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Physics

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : As per UGC/AICTE Norms

Selection Procedure : Candidates applying for the post of Guest Faculty in Mathematics may altogether appear for a walk-in-interview on 04/07/2025 from 10 AM onwards in Physics Department, NERIST, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

For the post of Guest Faculty in Electrical Engineering, candidates with bio-data, testimonials and supported documents may send their application/biodata altogether at hodee@nerist.ac.in or rb@nerist.ac.in lastest by 7th July,2025

For the post of Guest Faculty in Mathematics, candidates may send their applications with bio – data, testimonial, and supported documents also at nlc@nerist.ac.in latest by 7th July 2025

Applicants applying for the post of Guest Faculty in Physics may submit the Application Form through the Google form link available in the website https://nerist.ac.in/ up yo 4th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







