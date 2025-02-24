Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in KV Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff. Over the past two decades Kendriya Vidyalaya Pasighat has won for itself a prestigious position for maintaining high educational standards in Arunachal Pradesh and more so in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The seeds were Sown in August 1984 and the tree of knowledge, KV Pasighat had become a reality.

It had a humble beginning in Pasighat town . Today it stand, a mighty institution. Beginning in a hired accommodation, today it is housed in an imposing building in the suburbs of the town, in the two-mile area, on NH-52. His excellency Mr. Mata Prasad , the then governor of Arunachal Pradesh , laid the foundation stone. Sh.K.Gaur , the then Deputy Commissioner of East Siang district inaugurated the building on 2nd May 1997 of the 48 KVs functioning under KVS Silchar Region headed by Shri K. J. SUBBA, Assistant Commissioner. KVS believes in imparting knowledge/values and nurturing the talent, enthusiasm and creativity of its students for seeking excellence through high-quality educational endeavours.

Name of posts :

PGT (Physics, Chemistry, Commerce, Maths, Economics, English, Hindi, Computer Science, Biology) TGT (English, Biology, Sanskrit, Social Studies, Maths) Computer Instructor Data Entry Operator (DEO) Primary Teacher PRT (Music) Balwatika – III Staff Nurse Counselor Special Educator Sports Coach

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th March 2025 in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. Reporting time is 8:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidates must bring duly filled application form, passport size photographs and testimonials in original with 1 set of self-attested photocopies

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

