Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in Kendriya Vidyalaya Roing Arunachal Pradesh.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Roing Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff.

Name of posts :

TGT (English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit) PRT Computer Instructor Sports Coach Special Educator

Eligibility Criteria :

TGT (English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit) :

Four years integrated degree course of regional college of education of NCERT in the concern subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 % marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate. B.Ed. or equivalent. Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility test (CTET) Paper II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by NCTE for the purpose. Proficiency in teaching in English and Hindi Medium.

PRT :

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with least 50% marks and 2-years Diploma in Elementary education (by whatever name known) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50%

marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test Paper 1 (For Primary Section) conducted by the Govt. of India. Proficiency to teach through Hindi & English media

Computer Instructor :

At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: BCA/MCA/B.E. or B. Tech (Computer

Science)/M.Sc. (Electronics with Computer Science Component) OR Bachelor’s/Master degree in any science subject/mathematics from recognized university with post graduate diploma in Computer application from govt. recognized university/institute OR Post Graduate Degree in any subject with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application from Govt. Recognized University/ ‘A’ level from NIELIT. Proficiency in teaching in English and Hindi medium.

Sports Coach : As per KVS norms

Special Educator : As per KVS norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th March 2025 from 8 AM onwards. The venue is in Kendriya Vidyalaya Roing, PO: Roing, Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh – 792110

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to bring passport size photographs and testimonials in original with 1 set of self-attested photocopies.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here