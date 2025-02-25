Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in Kendriya Vidyalaya Along Arunachal Pradesh.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Along Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff. Kendriya Vidyalaya Along, located in the picturesque town of Along in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, India, came into being in 1987. It came into being under the aegis of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The school was established with the aim of providing quality education primarily to the children of personnel from the Indian Defence Services and other Central Government employees, who are often posted in remote and border areas. Its vision is to cater to the educational needs of children of transferable Central Government including Defence and Para-military personnel by providing a common programme of education and also to pursue excellence and set the pace in the field of school education. Its mission is to cater to the educational needs of children of transferable Central Government including Defence and Para-military personnel by providing a common programme of education and also to pursue excellence and set the pace in the field of school education.

Name of posts :

PRT Counselor Special Educator Yoga Instructor Music Coach Nurse Computer Instructor PGT- Hindi, Biology, English, Chemistry, Mathematics, Comp. Sc., Physics. TGT- English, Sanskrit, Science, Social Science, Mathematics.

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts from 28th February 2025 up to 1st March 2025. Time is from 10 AM to 2 PM. The venue is in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Along, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Applicants may appear for walk-in-interviews with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!