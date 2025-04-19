Applications are invited for recruitment of 86 vacant positions or jobs under APSSB Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Grade C staff for Departments / Offices of Government of Arunachal Pradesh via Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025.

Name of post : Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III)

No. of posts : 8

Pay : Level-5 (29200-92300)

Qualification :

a) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university

b) Diploma in Stenography from a recognised institution

Age Limit : Between 18 to 35 years. Age relaxable for APST etc in accordance with the instructions/ orders issued by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh from time to time

Name of post : Recorder Kanungo (RK)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-4 (25500-81100)

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university

Age Limit : Between 18 to 35 years. Age relaxable for APST etc in accordance with the instructions/ orders issued by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh from time to time

Name of post : Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

No. of posts : 77

Pay : Level-5 (29200-92300)

Qualification :

a) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university

b) Minimum 6 (Six) months Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized Board/Institution duly recognized by the Arunachal Pradesh Council for Technical Education/AICTE

Age Limit : Between 18 to 35 years. Age relaxable for APST etc in accordance with the instructions/ orders issued by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh from time to time

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.apssb.nic.in. Closing Date of Application:- 07-05-2025 (03:00 PM). Incomplete applications or applications with partial/or wrong/irrelevant information or having junk characters shall be summarily rejected.

Application Fees :

i. A Non-Refundable Fee of 150 for APST candidates and 200 for unreserved candidates.

ii. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempt from paying the fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here