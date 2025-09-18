Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Vice Chancellor.

Name of post : Vice Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The Vice-Chancellor, being the academic as well as administrative head, is to be:

1. A person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment.

2. A distinguished academician, with a minimum of 10 years’ experience as Professor in a University or 10 years’ experience in reputed research and/or academic administrative organization with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership.

Age Limit : Preferably not more than 65 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of applications of this advertisement.

Salary and Service Conditions : The post carries a pay of Rs. 2,10,000/- (Fixed) per month with Special Allowance of Rs. 11,250/- and other usual allowances. The terms and conditions of the services will be those as set forth in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University.

How to apply :

Candidates must “APPLY ONLINE ONLY” on the Ministry of Education SAMARTH portal as per the link given https://vcrec.samarth.ac.in/index.php/

The above link is active up to 16.10.2025, 17:00 Hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here