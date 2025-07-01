Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh which saw completion of twenty five years of its existence. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, laid the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, where the present campus is located. Ever since its inception, the university is aiming to achieve excellence and fulfill the objectives as envisaged in the University Act. The University got academic recognition under section 2(f) from the University Grants Commission on 28th March, 1985 and started functioning from 1st April, 1985. It got financial recognition under section 12-B of the UGC on 25th March, 1994. Since then Rajiv Gandhi University then Arunachal University has carved a niche for itself in the educational scenario of the country following its selection as a University with potential for excellence by a high level expert committee of University Grants Commission from among universities in India. The University became a Central University with effect from 9th April 2007 as per notification of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The University is located a top Rono Hills on a picturesque tableland of 302 acres overlooking the river Dikrong. It is 6.5 km away from the National Highway 415 and 25 km away from Itanagar, the State capital. The campus is linked with the National Highway by the Dikrong bridge. The teaching and research programmes of the University are designed with a view to play a positive role in the socio-economic and cultural development of the State. The University offers Certificate Courses, Diploma, Post Graduate Diploma, Under Graduate, Post-Graduate and Ph.D. programmes. The Department of Education also offers B.Ed. programme.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 16

Discipline wise vacancies :

Statistics : 2

Law : 1

History : 1

Physical Education : 4

Music : 2

Plant Pathology : 1

Agricultural Economics : 1

Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry : 1

Agronomy : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

Details of qualifications and experience etc., for the posts shall be as per the UGC Regulations on

Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and

Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education 2018, as amended from time to time, and as per other various provisions/ notifications provided by UGC/AICTE / NCTE/ ICAR/ other Statutory Regulatory Authorities. Further, the UGC notification No.F.25-1/ 2018 (PS/MISC.) dated 28thJanuary, 2019 and No. F.9-1/2010(PS/MISC)Pt. Vol.I, dated 11th October, 2021 may also be referred to.

Honorarium: The honorarium for the Guest faculty shall be Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month as per UGC notification No.F.25-1/2018(PS/MISC.) dated 28th January, 2019.

How to apply :

Applicants may apply online only by visiting the Recruitment Portal of Rajiv Gandhi

University at https://curec.samarth.ac.in.

Start date of Online submission of Application form – 02.07.2025 (09:00 am onwards)

Last date for online submission of Application form, Application Fee payment and application form PDF download – 14.07.2025 up to 12:00 midnight

Application Fees :

General/ OBC/ EWS – Rs. 500/- SC/ ST – Rs. 250/- PwBD – Exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here